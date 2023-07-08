MAJOR PRICE IMPROVMENT! MOTIVATED- RELOCATING! WHY WAIT FOR NEW CONSTRUCTION?? Home is less than 2 years old! A very Desirable floorplan w/ Primary on Main; Lg vanity w/ Dual Sinks, Seamless Glass & Tiled Shower w/ Seat! Additional Bedroom w/ Full Bath access also on Main! Dream Kitchen w Stainless Appliances, Gas Cooktop, Granite, Dbl Wall Ovens, Sizeable Island & Walk-in Pantry! Very open Dining Area w/ Sliding Doors onto Screened in Patio. Great Room has lots of windows for natural light & Gas Log Fireplace! Spacious Loft Upstairs & 3 Additional Bedrooms w/ one Bedroom having a Private Bathroom & walk-in closet! A 4th Bathroom is also upstairs for additional convenience! Heavy Moldings, Wainscotting, Recessed Lighting and 2" Blinds throughout this Lovely Home! You can't help but notice Pride in Ownership! Enjoy Lake Norman Public Access Areas, Parks, Walking/Biking Trails, Golf Courses, LOTS of Dining & Shopping options! Uptown Charlotte & Airport approx. 30 minutes away!