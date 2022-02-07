The Farm at Ingleside is a magnificent community of new traditional homes in Iron Station, NC. This community is surrounded by conveniences of shopping, restaurants and easy access to Hwy. 16. It is near Uptown Charlotte, home to an international airport and just minutes from renowned Lake Norman, the largest man-made lake in NC. Amenities include a clubhouse with great room, fireplace, kitchenette and fitness center. Your family can enjoy a dip in the zero-entry pool or swim laps up to 5 lanes, while having a cookout at the pavilion with grill area. Also coming future tot lot and walking trails. This amazing new community offers a wide range of 1-2 story floor plans to meet your needs and lifestyle. The combination of location, amenities, included features and quality-built homes, it's easy to see why so many families are seeking this new hidden gem.
5 Bedroom Home in Iron Station - $493,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Jan. 27-Feb. …
- Updated
Complaints of illegal drug activity led the Mooresville Police Department narcotics division to investigate, and as a result, a man was arrest…
MOORESVILLE — Lake Norman’s wrestling team advanced to the third round of the 4A state dual-team playoffs thanks to a pair of wins Monday nigh…
- Updated
Two Mooresville Police officers were able to give a local dog a second chance in an emergency situation, thanks to their lifesaving efforts.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Jan. 20-26. L…
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food stand inspections in Iredell County, Jan. 23-29.
- Updated
A Mooresville man and woman were arrested on felony drug charges after the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant Monday.
- Updated
Due to a transformer fire on Doolie Road, Lake Norman High School is being dismissed for the day today.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Jan. 23-29. For more information regarding specific plots o…
Across Iredell County, as well as the United States as a whole, heart disease has been shown to be one of the leading causes of death. Randy M…