Located in the highly desirable neighborhood The Farm at Ingleside, this home is just a short distance from shopping, dining & entertainment in nearby Denver & Huntersville. Inside you're greeted by the two-story foyer adorned w/ a beautiful chandelier. The entryway exudes elegance w/ crown & box trim, while the dining room features a stunning coffered ceiling. The open-concept design is perfect for relaxing & entertaining, complete w/ a fireplace & plenty of natural light. The chef's kitchen boasts granite countertops, SS appliances, double oven, gas cooktop, & a large center island. Additionally, there's a guest suite on the main floor, while the oversized primary suite upstairs features a spa-like bathroom w/ a chandelier that adds a touch of romance to the room. The WIC also has a door that opens into the laundry room. Upstairs, there are three more bedrooms, a large fifth bed/bonus room and a bathroom. Other features include RevWood flooring & an on-demand tankless water heater.