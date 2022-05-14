Luxury living, pristine finishes, design-forward. The Devonshire plan features bespoke selections from our in-house design team. Entertain a crowd in the chef-inspired kitchen with Café appliances and custom-cut marble splashes. Cathedral ceilings in the family room and primary suite give an unprecedented sense of scale. Form meets function with large coat closets, a butler’s pantry, dedicated laundry space, and a 3-Car garage. Come see this masterpiece for yourself before it’s gone.
5 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $1,148,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education voted unanimously Monday night to close seven schools to out-of-district attendance for the…
At the Iredell-Statesville Board of Education meeting, board members approved the appointments of two new principals.
LEWISVILLE — A barn being used for a wedding reception accidentally caught fire and burned Saturday night. While no guests were injured, the barn was a total loss, according to Steve Williams, the assistant fire chief of the Lewisville Fire Department.
This fall, two students with local ties will be among the 75 new Morehead-Cain Scholars from across North Carolina, the U.S. and the world who…
An Alabama sheriff says escaped inmate Casey White and former jail official Vicky White were caught near Evansville, Indiana, after a car chase with U.S. Marshals, according to an Alabama sheriff
A woman's voice — which authorities say is Vicky White's — is heard saying things including, "wait, stop ... airbags going to go off and kill us."
"I've got a serious situation here," the unidentified passenger said in the audio. "My pilot has gone incoherent, and I have no idea how to fly the airplane."
Vicky White's death leaves many questions after a week-long manhunt that started in Alabama and ended with an Indiana crash. Here's the latest.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from April 22-30. For more information regarding specific plots …
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is expanding its presence on Lake Norman with a new 27-foot vessel to patrol the waters.