5 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $1,148,900

Luxury living, pristine finishes, design-forward. The Devonshire plan features bespoke selections from our in-house design team. Entertain a crowd in the chef-inspired kitchen with Café appliances and custom-cut marble splashes. Cathedral ceilings in the family room and primary suite give an unprecedented sense of scale. Form meets function with large coat closets, a butler’s pantry, dedicated laundry space, and a 3-Car garage. Come see this masterpiece for yourself before it’s gone.