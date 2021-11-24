Just reduced to recently Appraised Value! This elegant, well stated home sitting on a private level 1.14 Acres lot is one of the largest homes in Kannapolis. A rare find in this picturesque setting just outside of Charlotte with over 6300 sqft of luxury living space. Check out the video tour here: https://vimeo.com/595483052 This amazing home comes with 5 bedrooms and 4.5 baths. The master bedroom is expansive with a see thru fireplace, dual closets, large walk-in shower, sunk in hot tub and wet bar! This home is made for entertaining with a billiard room, a home theatre room with a huge projection screen and 7.2 surround sound, exercise area, full bar and a covered outdoor kitchen. Gourmet kitchen adorned with granite counters, travertine tile and premium white cabinets. Cherry hardwood floors cover the rest of the house on both levels. Laundry room on main level and 2 tankless water heaters. There is a dedicated well for the irrigation system and a 3 car garage.
5 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $1,350,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Kyle Rittenhouse is 18 years old. On Aug. 25, 2020, when Rittenhouse killed two men during a night of civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, he was 17. But when he took the stand during his murder trial, he looked like he could be 13. Defendants in murder trials often do themselves no favors by testifying in their own defense, but Rittenhouse probably helped himself. He was soft-spoken and ...
- Updated
The Mooresville Board of Commissioners on Monday in two 5-0 votes approved a voluntary annexation and utility extension request and an amended…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Nov. 10-17. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
- Updated
The 77th annual Mooresville Christmas Parade is just around the corner.
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Nov. 7-13.
The CDC is advising consumers to avoid purchasing certain onions due to a salmonella outbreak reported in 38 states and Puerto Rico.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 31-Nov. 8. For more information regarding specific plo…
The Tribune continues its 17th annual series of articles looking back at the news and newspaper advertisements of the day in Mooresville and S…
- Updated
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges Friday. Here's the latest.
- Updated
Friends and family remembered Mario Nathan Lopez, 17, as a kind and sweet young man with a unique sense of humor who always helped his friends…