An Elegant well stated home sits on a private level 1.14 Acres lot in Kannapolis. A rare find in this picturesque setting just outside of Charlotte with over 6300 sq ft of luxury living space. This amazing home comes with 5 bedrooms and 4.5 baths. The master bedroom is expansive with a see thru fireplace, dual closets, large walk-in shower, sunk in hot tub and wet bar! This home is made for entertaining with a billiard room, a home theatre room with a huge projection screen and 7.2 surround sound, exercise area, full bar and a covered outdoor kitchen. Gourmet kitchen adorned with granite countertops, travertine tile and premium white cabinets. Cherry hardwood floors cover the rest of the house on both levels. The laundry room on main level and 2 tankless water heaters. There is a well dedicated to the irrigation system and a 3 car garage. This home is just minutes from Davidson, Mooresville, Concord and Cornelius.
5 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $1,400,000
