5 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $1,400,000

You may get lost in this massive estate! But don't worry, any room you find yourself in will be well worth it! One of the largest properties in all of Kannapolis, siting on 1.14 acres with a running brook behind it. Over 6000 sq. ft. of living space. The master bedroom is like a private hotel, with see-thru fireplace, wet-bar, dual closets, and massive bath with sunk-in hot tub. 4 out of the 5 bedrooms are located on the main floor. The 2nd Level offers a own theater-room just like being at the movies, billiard room, and gathering area with wet bar. This gourmet kitchen will make you feel like a top chef with granite counters and premium cabinetry. Hardwood floors throughout the entire house. The 3 car garage is expansive. Love to cook outdoors? Wait till you see the outdoor covered kitchen and built-in grill. This is an entertainer's dream home. Luxury is what this is all about and this one suits you just fine!