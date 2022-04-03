One of a kind in Downtown Kannapolis. 5 Bedrooms 3 full baths and powder room and primary suite on the main floor. Completely renovated with all new wiring and plumbing throughout the house with permits! New HVAC (permitted), roof and siding. Semi wrap around porch is all new as well. Conveniently located to the new revitalized Downtown Kannapolis, restaurants, shops and Atrium Ballpark. Home warranty available with acceptable offer.
5 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $425,000
