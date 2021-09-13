Look no further, this is the home you've been waiting for! As you enter the front door, you step into an open foyer with formal dining to the right and an office to the right. Off the dining room is a butler's pantry that leads to the kitchen. The kitchen overlooks the spacious living room. On the second level, there are 4 bedrooms, including the master bedroom with on-suite bath and large walk-in closet. Laundry is located on the second floor as well. On the third floor is the fifth bedroom that also has an on-suite bath. This home is wonderfully maintained and I promise you will fall in love!
5 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $450,000
