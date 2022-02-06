One of a kind in Downtown Kannapolis. 5 Bedrooms 3 full baths and powder room and primary suite on the main floor. Completely renovated with all new wiring and plumbing throughout the house with permits! New HVAC (permitted), roof and siding. Semi wrap around porch is all new as well. Conveniently located to the new revitalized Downtown Kannapolis, restaurants, shops and Atrium Ballpark.
5 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $499,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
MOORESVILLE — Lake Norman’s wrestling team advanced to the third round of the 4A state dual-team playoffs thanks to a pair of wins Monday nigh…
- Updated
Complaints of illegal drug activity led the Mooresville Police Department narcotics division to investigate, and as a result, a man was arrest…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Jan. 20-26. L…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Jan. 27-Feb. …
- Updated
Two Mooresville Police officers were able to give a local dog a second chance in an emergency situation, thanks to their lifesaving efforts.
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food stand inspections in Iredell County, Jan. 23-29.
- Updated
Due to a transformer fire on Doolie Road, Lake Norman High School is being dismissed for the day today.
Across Iredell County, as well as the United States as a whole, heart disease has been shown to be one of the leading causes of death. Randy M…
A 38-year-old Conover man refuses to be vaccinated, even if the decision hinders his chance at a life-saving kidney transplant.
Main St. Antiques & Design Gallery in Mooresville is already one of the largest stores for antiques, collectibles, home décor items and mo…