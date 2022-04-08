Make your plans now to see this beautiful home. It won't last long! WELCOME HOME! This beautiful home sits on .62 acres with lots of trees for privacy and backs up to the woods for even more privacy! The home has been very well maintained and upgrades added throughout. Custom wood added to the bar area for a very nice touch! Paneling added in primary bedroom and entryway. Open, spacious, floor plan with hardwoods downstairs. Carpet in primary room and upstairs. Lots of storage in this home with built ins, walk in closets, coat closet downstairs opens up to a small area for storage or a reading nook for the kids! The yard features a fire pit with a nice paver patio and an awning! Mature landscaping, fence, oversized lot and a 3 car garage! Within walking distance to the community pool! Refrigerator, washer, dryer and shelves in primary room and loft do not convey. All showings begin on Saturday, 4/9 after 1:00pm. Please submit all offers by 8pm on Sunday, 4/10.
5 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $729,000
