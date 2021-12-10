 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $849,900

Stunning custom all BRICK home with luxury outdoor living! Seller spent one hundred thousand dollars on back yard alone with a landscape architect. Back yard is an entertaining Oasis with in ground pool, hot tub, seating areas, Stone fireplace, gas grill & landscaping with Palm trees & six foot privacy fence. Quiet custom neighborhood with half plus acre lots. Extra parking with side load 4 Garages & double driveway. Five Beds & 4 full Baths plus an 800+ sq ft Game/Media room & plus huge Office or separate Dining room. Open plan with Kitchen, Den & Dining together. Great room with two story soaring ceiling, grand Fireplace & 18 ft built ins. Dream Kitchen has second dining area plus table size island & stainless appliances. Entire back of home looks out to flowing fountain in pool. Many upgrades like dry Sauna. Storage Building stays. Bonus room could be mother-in-law suite. Walk one mile to Cabarrus Park. (Border of Concord & Kannapolis.) Be on Hwy 29, I-85 or Hwy 73 in five minutes.)

