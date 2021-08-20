**Newly painted in neutral gray**Welcome home to 3575 Waterview Trail in historic Lincolnton. This premier pond-front home features quality of construction that makes this home built to last! See features sheet for details. This home is perfect for the multi-generational buyer as it features 3 owner's suites that have access to their own private decks. Plenty of space for everyone to move around. This home was built for accessibility as well, with wide hallways and entrances, zero-entry showers, and handrails for stability. You'll love the feeling of being one with nature in this one-of-a-kind Craftsman home in desirable Quinlan Estates in the North Lincoln School district. The basement has enormous potential as it spans the entire bottom floor. Perfect for storage, workshop or finish it to add over 2000 square feet of heated living area to your home. Home is protected by 2-10 home warranty for the buyer. Pre-inspected! Don't miss this one!
5 Bedroom Home in Lincolnton - $588,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
I was driving over my favorite spot on my favorite bridge at my favorite time of day, heading into the heart of one of my favorite towns, Moor…
- Updated
The Mooresville Police Department arrested two people and a warrant was issued for a juvenile in connection with the shooting death of a man at Magla Park.
- Updated
The Mooresville Police Department identified the man killed in Magla Park on Wednesday as Jacob Dean Koury, 23, of Cornelius.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Aug. 5-11. Li…
While much of the nation pushes toward resuming normal operations, local healthcare leaders are joining together to make a plea: This pandemic…
- Updated
Kimberly Morse was rewarded by the American Red Cross for saving the life of a Lake Norman High School student three years ago.
The Mooresville Golf Club Championship was held last weekend.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from July 28-Aug. 4. For more information regarding specific plo…
One man is dead after a shooting Wednesday night at Magla Park, according to the town of Mooresville.
- Updated
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Aug. 1-7.