**Newly painted in neutral gray**Welcome home to 3575 Waterview Trail in historic Lincolnton. This premier pond-front home features quality of construction that makes this home built to last! See features sheet for details. This home is perfect for the multi-generational buyer as it features 3 owner's suites that have access to their own private decks. Plenty of space for everyone to move around. This home was built for accessibility as well, with wide hallways and entrances, zero-entry showers, and handrails for stability. You'll love the feeling of being one with nature in this one-of-a-kind Craftsman home in desirable Quinlan Estates in the North Lincoln School district. The basement has enormous potential as it spans the entire bottom floor. Perfect for storage, workshop or finish it to add over 2000 square feet of heated living area to your home. Home is protected by 2-10 home warranty for the buyer. Pre-inspected! Don't miss this one!
5 Bedroom Home in Lincolnton - $598,000
