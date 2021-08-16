 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Maiden - $575,000

You'll love this one-quiet country setting on 6+ acres with in-ground pool! Sale includes 2 parcels totaling 6.04 acres. Partially wooded, and plenty of room to play. 2 story great room with stone fireplace invites you in to this 5 bed, 3.5 bath home. Primary bedroom with it's own private deck is on the main floor, with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths on second level to use as you'd like. Extra living space in the sunroom/den off the back, along with a covered screen porch. You can bring your toys - driveway space is adequate to park your rv, boat, or otherwise. Sellers are sad to see this one go, but life calls, so here's your chance to make it yours!

