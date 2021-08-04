Hurry and come see this one today before it's too late! Stunning home on Lake Norman located on a private street near cul-de-sac. Included in sale deeded boat slip just walking distance away! At nearly 6,000 SqFt, all your lake dreams are waiting for you here! On the main level you'll find stunning dual masters, office and formal dining room as well as spacious indoor living areas walk you out to large back porch and covered patio, connected back in to the kitchen ideal for having friends or family over! Walking upstairs you'll find three oversized bedrooms and three full baths. Third level greets you with an oversized bonus room filled with natural light and another full bathroom. Don't let this rare opportunity slip through your fingers! CARPET IN KITCHEN COMES UP! TEMPORARILY IN PLACE TO PROTECT HARDWOODS.
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,099,999
