 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,100,000

5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,100,000

5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,100,000

Welcome to this AMAZING WATERFRONT FULL BRICK HOME! This is a Nature Lover’s Paradise! Inviting outdoor living area includes heated pool, screened porch, covered patio all overlooking Lake Norman. This bright, move-in ready, open floorplan home features gourmet kitchen w/spacious kitchen island w/tons of seating make it heart of the home & features 42" cabinets, tiled backsplash, convection oven & convection oven/microwave. Massive great room w/built-ins & great view of the lake. Luxurious owners’ suite w/views of Lake Norman, gas fireplace, trey ceiling & enormous walk-in. Finished basement offers potential 2nd living quarters w/wet bar, living room, full bath & possible 6th bedrm(Septic permit for 5). Newer roof (2019), wired w/ speakers, tons of storage including floored attic. Convenient to Langtree at the Lake, I-77, award-winning schools, Historic Davidson. Duke Power will not allow dock. VISIT 3D "DOLL HOUSE" walking tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=xaJ3LhXq9CB&amp;mls=1

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Oct. 28-Nov. 3
Latest Headlines

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Oct. 28-Nov. 3

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 28-Nov. 3. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics