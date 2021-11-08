Welcome to this AMAZING WATERFRONT FULL BRICK HOME! This is a Nature Lover’s Paradise! Inviting outdoor living area includes heated pool, screened porch, covered patio all overlooking Lake Norman. This bright, move-in ready, open floorplan home features gourmet kitchen w/spacious kitchen island w/tons of seating make it heart of the home & features 42" cabinets, tiled backsplash, convection oven & convection oven/microwave. Massive great room w/built-ins & great view of the lake. Luxurious owners’ suite w/views of Lake Norman, gas fireplace, trey ceiling & enormous walk-in. Finished basement offers potential 2nd living quarters w/wet bar, living room, full bath & possible 6th bedrm(Septic permit for 5). Newer roof (2019), wired w/ speakers, tons of storage including floored attic. Convenient to Langtree at the Lake, I-77, award-winning schools, Historic Davidson. Duke Power will not allow dock. VISIT 3D "DOLL HOUSE" walking tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=xaJ3LhXq9CB&mls=1
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,100,000
