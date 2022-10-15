5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,250,000

Why wait for new when this 2022 build is move-in ready now? Located in a lovely nestled community with water views from all three levels (2 floors plus finished walkout basement) this home is sure to wow you! (Walkthrough Video: https://player.vimeo.com/video/756870465) Boasting over 4,400 square feet, this 5 BD 4.5 bath home has 3 Laundry Rooms (one on each level), 2 primary bedrooms (one on the main level) and an open basement complete with a bedroom, full bath, wet bar and dining nook. High end finishes throughout, including premium hardwoods on the upper two levels and wood plank tile in the basement, are just a few of the must see additions that truly make this home unique. A six-foot privacy fence outlines the property which also includes an outdoor fireplace and seating area! Located within mins to exit 31 of I-77, Lake Norman, 30 mins from Charlotte uptown and International Airport. Schedule your tour today!