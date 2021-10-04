 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,280,000

Absolutely STUNNING full brick home with endless upgrades in highly desirable Bells Crossing neighborhood. Step inside and fall in love with this lovely 2 story home featuring 5 bedrooms with a fully finished basement and situated on over 1-acre lot. A gourmet chef's kitchen with a large island and an oversized exterior deck both make it easy for gatherings and entertaining! The main floor owner's suite features his and her walk-in closets and a luxurious ensuite bathroom. The basement offers a full kitchen with a walk-in pantry, a 2nd owner's suite with a full bathroom which makes for a perfect space for your weekend guests. There is a laundry room on every floor! Fantastic community featuring outdoor pool & clubhouse, basketball/tennis courts, playground & walking trails! Schedule your private tour. A MUST SEE!

