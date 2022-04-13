5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,300,000

Gorgeous home in The Farms with a full walk out basement, in-ground saltwater pool and completely updated kitchen! When you walk into this home you are greeted by a soaring foyer with a private office on one side and the formal dining room on the other. The main floor is completed by the gleaming kitchen, great room and breakfast room. Upstairs are 4 bedroom, including the primary bedroom and a bonus room. The primary bedroom has a trey ceiling, expansive ensuite and oversized walk-in closing with custom built-ins. The basement has the fifth bedroom and a work out room as well as another large living area with a second fireplace and dining area and a wet bar! Outside enjoy your private oasis with the in-ground salt water pool, large deck off the main floor and patio off the basement! Come see this home and all it has to offer!