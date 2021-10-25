A Truly One of A Kind Exclusive "Estate " Property located on 5.97 Acres , You will Truly appreciate the Stately Architectural details in this Home from the Exquisite Crown Molding , to the Massive Designed doors! Quality Throughout the home shows in its Design & well Thought out Floor Plan to include privacy for yourself & your guests . It is easy to fall in love with the coziness of the green lawns , roaming deer , and privacy of the home but yet minutes away from the Mooresville Golf Course , Lake Norman , LKN Hospital & I-77. Enjoy Playing tennis on your Own Court , Cooking on your indoor grill in Large Florida Room that opens up to backyard Terrace , pool area. Love to Entertain or have room for Out of Town Company , this home will surely serve you well. Hard to find with County taxes, NO HO, Close to Everything and Acreage too ! Dressing room and half bath in outside building for Tennis Courts. Love History , Perfect for a Bed and Breakfast with a Prime Location !
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,475,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Mooresville Board of Commissioners denied a rezoning request Monday thwarting a developer’s plans to build lakefront condominiums instead …
- Updated
Chloe Elise Welborn was crowned Mooresville Senior High School’s 2021 homecoming queen at the homecoming game. Welborn received the honor on O…
- Updated
The North Carolina Highway Patrol has a request for drivers headed west during the next few days.
- Updated
A Mooresville man was arrested in connection with a robbery of medication and break-ins at two local businesses, the Mooresville Police Depart…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 14-20. L…
- Updated
A Mooresville man faces three counts of murder and one of first-degree arson from a July incident in which three bodies were found after a fire on Loram Drive in Troutman.
- Updated
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Oct. 10-16.
As Gavin Schmidt and his father began moving his collection of Halloween decorations out of the house and into the driveway, cars began slowin…
They say an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. This is true and can also be life changing or lifesaving when it comes to your healt…
Pine Lake Prep’s girls golf team claimed the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 1A/2A/ West Regional championship Monday at the C…