LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! 5Br,5.1 Bathroom custom home, built solid with 2x6's, cement boards on all facias so no maintenance, 9f tall garage doors, on a 1.8 acre. 2 mile from shopping, 5 mile to I77and Close to Stumpy Creek Lake Norman Lake access! Beautiful Brazilian tigerwood and travertine tiles on main and 2nd level . Petrified Bamboo hardwoods and porcelain tiles in basement. Chef dream kitchen, with large island, wine/beverage refrigerator, Dacor double wall oven, and Thermador Professional gas top cooking. Share your basement level with your in-laws/teenager's or have the large dreamed party. Come and stock your own wine cellar, and enjoy your 2nd kitchen/bar. Upstairs patio fireplace or back yard fire pit is ready to be enjoyed. Back porches are inviting and ready to celebrate the sunsets. Landscape it boosts with flower, flowering and fruit trees. Lake shore and Lake Norman most sought after schools!
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,698,475
