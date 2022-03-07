5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,785,000

This BEAUTIFUL home is nestled on 1.18 acre lot in a small enclave of homes on the highly desirable Brawley Peninsula. Enjoy sunset views from the luxurious outdoor sanctuary with saltwater pool, linear gas fire pit with built in seating and covered kitchen with wood-burning oven and expansive island. Main level foyer opens to formal dining room and great room with gas fireplace, all exquisite finishes throughout. Dine al fresco on the stunning, main-story terrace overlooking a travertine patio & beautifully landscaped fully fenced yard. You will love the gourmet kitchen with double wall ovens, cooktop, large island, built in 72” Electrolux fridge and adjoining sunlit breakfast room. Primary suite and private office on the main level, as well as 3 spacious bedrooms upstairs plus large loft/media room, office, and flex space. The lower level is an entertainer’s dream featuring a built-in bar, billiard/gaming space, large family room and guest suite. Call for a private showing today!