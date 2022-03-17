5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $2,295

Welcome home to this impressive 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in the sought-after neighborhood of Kensington Village! Sleek wood-look floors lead you past a formal dining room featuring elegant wainscoting and into a living room featuring a gas fireplace. The eat-in kitchen boasts both style and functionality with stainless steel appliances, a gas range, a subway tile backsplash, a pantry, and a breakfast bar. The adjacent breakfast area leads out to a patio within a manicured backyard. Find tranquility in the oversized primary bedroom offering an abundance of natural light and an en suite bathroom complete with a dual sink vanity and an expansive walk-in closet. This home provides easy access to community amenities, schools, Hwy 21, and Downtown Mooresville.