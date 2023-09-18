Escape to your private oasis in this stunning luxury waterfront home located on a rare sought-after peninsula. This 5bd/3ba Lake Norman home boasts gorgeous panoramic water views from almost every room. Come in through the custom front door to the spacious foyer welcoming you to the dining room, living room, and kitchen. The gourmet kitchen offers stainless steel appliances and a large island, both perfect for entertaining. Office on the main floor with full bathroom adjacent. Head upstairs to the Primary suite with a large walk-in closet and spa-like bathroom. Spacious secondary bedrooms and a large bonus room that could double as a bedroom. The backyard features a large partially covered deck that is perfect for relaxing. Head down to your private covered dock with a brand-new boat lift. The Bridgeport Community features a pool, tennis courts, dry boat storage, community boat ramp, and playground. Minutes to restaurants, shops, and everything else the Mooresville area has to offer!