5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $2,700

Sprawling 2-story home in Morrison Plantation! Updates in 2021 include fresh paint, new carpet throughout and a new roof! Floor plan has a main level with Formal Dining, Office, open Great Room with gas log fireplace, & an open Kitchen with island, stainless appliances and Breakfast. Bedroom with French Doors & a Full Bathroom just off the hallway. The hallway off the Kitchen leads to the Pantry & Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer. Upper level has Owner's Suite with Sitting area & built-ins & Bathroom with garden tub, separate shower & dual sink vanity. There are also 3 additional Bedrooms with 2 Full Bathrooms and a Bonus Room/Bedroom. Enjoy a Front Covered Porch, Rear Patio & Fenced Yard as well as the community amenities with pool, playground & tennis court! Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. No Smoking and 1 Pet under 50-lbs at adult weight is conditional with a non-refundable pet fee. Property can be available one week from an approved application.

