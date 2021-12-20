 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $2,750,000

Sensational Sunsets. One of Lake Norman's great waterfront Vacation Rental properties featuring 407 feet of shoreline and panoramic lake views from virtually every room in the house. This 4 bedroom home with walk out basement and guest house gives this property 3 complete living quarters totalling over 6,300 heated SF. Property includes a one bedroom guest house, 50' aluminum bridge and dock and octagon gazebo that spans 20' across. This home is being sold as a fully furnished turnkey vacation rental. Over the past 2 years, this home has gone through a good amount of renovations. The detached Boat Guest House was completely renovated. Boat House has full Kitchen, Full Bath, Separate Bedroom and Dining and Living Area with Collapsible Panoramic Custom Doors to a floating balcony. View Full video at https://youtu.be/Wxgv8stfoTs. No showings allowed until Monday Dec 20th.

