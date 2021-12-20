Sensational Sunsets. One of Lake Norman's great waterfront Vacation Rental properties featuring 407 feet of shoreline and panoramic lake views from virtually every room in the house. This 4 bedroom home with walk out basement and guest house gives this property 3 complete living quarters totalling over 6,300 heated SF. Property includes a one bedroom guest house, 50' aluminum bridge and dock and octagon gazebo that spans 20' across. This home is being sold as a fully furnished turnkey vacation rental. Over the past 2 years, this home has gone through a good amount of renovations. The detached Boat Guest House was completely renovated. Boat House has full Kitchen, Full Bath, Separate Bedroom and Dining and Living Area with Collapsible Panoramic Custom Doors to a floating balcony. View Full video at https://youtu.be/Wxgv8stfoTs. No showings allowed until Monday Dec 20th.
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $2,750,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hundreds of frustrated Mooresville residents packed into the Charles Mack Citizen Center on Thursday night, all looking for answers for a prob…
Record-setting event: Randy and Betty Marion's 'Night of Impact' raises more than $500K for Mooresville Christian Mission
- Updated
Holiday spirit and inspiration to help others filled the air on Dec. 4 when an event at the home of Betty and Randy Marion raised a record-set…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Dec. 9-15. Li…
- Updated
A case of a rare bacterial staph infection was identified in Caldwell County. It is the 16th confirmed case of the bacteria in the U.S. since 2002.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Dec. 2-8. Lis…
- Updated
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that it has arrested 30 people on felony drug charges since October.
- Updated
Mooresville Graded School District officials and town and Iredell County elected officials helped break ground Wednesday on the new $45.6 mill…
- Updated
Faith Valentine is the R&L County Girls Tennis Player of the Year.
On Dec. 17, beginning at 5 p.m., Emerald Green Village in Mooresville will continue its tradition of lighting up the neighborhood with hundred…
Betty White is about to turn 100 and she'll celebrate in a big way.