5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $275,000

The possibilities are endless with this great central Mooresville home zoned RMX. It has been used in the past as a retirement home and as a boarding house. The primary bedroom has an en suite bath and the main floor features an additional 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. Close to shopping, dining, and essential services. The seller makes no representation on the current approved uses. Buyer to verify any proposed use with the Town of Mooresville.

