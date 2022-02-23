Gorgeous custom built estate on Lake Norman! This home sits on almost two acres, motorized gate, fence around the entire property, absolutely stunning lake views, 3 car garage that just had AC installed. Enjoy sunsets year round on the screened in porch, luxurious dock on deep water,boat & ski lift. The backyard was specifically built for entertaining. Kitchen was recently renovated with quartzite counters. There are double ovens, two stoves, 1 gas & 1 electric, as well as a warming drawer & new dishwasher. There are 5 bedrooms & 5.5 bathrooms, perfect for any size family! There is also a safe room with a literal bank safe door with a secret stairway from the master closet! Elevator! Basement has a bar area with a wine fridge, as well as a huge utility room & walk out to store gardening tools. Stunning spa & pool with brand new heaters that were just replaced, huge outdoor kitchen area with ceiling fans! new septic pump,this home has so many bells & whistles you’ll have to see
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $3,100,000
