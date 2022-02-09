5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $3,750,000

Get ready to fall in love with this one-of-a-kind waterfront estate! It will steal your heart from the moment you arrive at the meandering driveway. The privacy offered by the island-like property optimizes the views & allows you to truly relax. Imagine chilling by the outdoor fireplace, lounging poolside, or enjoying Lake Norman views from the screened-in porch or covered patio. The updated kitchen showcases crisp white cabinets & an expansive walnut island that begs to be gathered around. The inviting main level owner's suite, offers a spacious bath with heated floors, expansive closet & separate laundry. The upper level layout is thoughtful with 3 spacious bedrooms as well as a flex space, bonus room & laundry room. The lake level was finished in 2015 & provides a plethora of recreation spaces from the 2nd kitchen, spacious family room, theater room, exercise room with laundry & conditioned wine cellar. This is your opportunity to experience the luxury lake lifestyle!