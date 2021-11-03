Beautiful 5 Bedroom 3 Bath Home on the Outskirts of Mooresville w/Acreage! Very Private Country Setting W/NO HOA's. New Roof & Soffits! This is your chance to own a large property in 28115 with 4 total Parcels Numbers: 4666.66.5257, 4666.66.3337, 4666.66.5206, 466.66.4205. Including a large detached garage and carport. This house has so much potential and room to grow! Excellent Location Close to Shopping, Restaurants w/Low Iredell County Taxes & Award Winning Schools! Previous tax records showed home as a 5 bedroom and current tax records show 2 bedroom in error. Tax correction will take place on 7/15 when board meets to review. Septic layout does not list the number of bedrooms. SECOND LIVING QUARTERS IN BASEMENT. TWO LAUNDRY ROOMS. COULD EASILY BE CONVERTED TO TWO LEVELS OF LIVING FOR IN LAWS, GROWN KIDS, ETC. SO MUCH POTENTIAL! COME CHECK IT OUT!!!!! MOTIVATED SELLER!!!!
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $315,000
