5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $385,000

Don't miss this 5 bedroom home including a second living-quarters, handicap accessible apartment on main! Apartment has a full kitchen and full bath with external accessibility (could be an income property or mother-in-law suite). Open floor plan on main with large kitchen with island and laundry. Primary bedroom has shower and garden tub bathroom. Good-sized secondary bedrooms on second floor and fifth additional oversized bedroom could double as a bonus room. Private fenced-in backyard with in-ground pool and concrete patio surrounding pool with large shed for storage. Close to I-77, shopping (Costco, Academy Sports, Target, Publix, etc.), restaurants, and hospital. Professional photos and measurements coming soon. With questions or to schedule a private showing, contact David Traugott at 704-584-9374.