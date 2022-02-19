WELCOME HOME! THIS HOUSE HAS ALL THE "BELLS AND WHISTLES"! Custom built executive home by Patrick Joseph Distinctive Homes - builder's ex-personal property. This amazing 1.3 acre lot with 220’ of waterfront and a private lagoon. Gourmet kitchen featuring Thermador six burner gas stove with griddle, pot filler, Thermador double wall oven, built-in Thermador espresso machine, built-in Thermador refrigerator, dual dishwashers, massive walk-in pantry with 2nd fridge and Kitchen Aid ice maker, enormous island with farm sink and tons of underneath storage. All with great views of the lake. Guest suite over garage for guests and/or mother-in-law suite. Saltwater pool, screened porch, outdoor kitchen. Covered boat dock with boat lift and tandem jetski ports. Lake fed irrigation. Low Iredell County Taxes. Massive 3 car garage. Convenient to I-77, Langtree at the Lake, historic downtown Davidson, schools, shopping & more. Aerial video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_xhMeH3mE_g
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $4,250,000
