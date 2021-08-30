 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $4,500,000

Classic Georgian Revival full brick estate home captivates Lake Norman w/over 280' of shoreline. Three levels w/10,677 sq/ft on a hard to find double lot offering two boat docks & 1.7 acres. Premier location is a short bike ride or walk to The Point Village, club house, dining room, pool, amenities and golf course. Grand two story foyer w/architectural details creates stunning luxury w/open curved staircase. New library/office wing has vaulted & beamed ceiling, stone fireplace flanked w/custom wood built-ins & executive desk. Light filled main level owners suite overlooks Lake Norman. New chef's kitchen w/high end appliances have never been used. Kitchen open to breakfast room & two story family room w/walls of windows. Three bedroom suites, huge bonus room w/private staircase round out the upper level. Lower level: new travertine floor, kitchen w/bar, office, bedroom suite, fitness, sauna, theatre & laundry. Outdoor Oasis: Pool/spa/water-fall, fire pit & two private boat docks.

