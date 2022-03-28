5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $403,990

Sequoia Forest is a new community just minutes from historic downtown Mooresville. Sequoia Forest is designed to be your private retreat, surrounded by conveniences of shopping, restaurants and easy access to I-77 and I-85. Near Charlotte, one of the most vibrant cities and home to an international airport.
A cadet in the Mitchell Community College Basic Law Enforcement Training program died Sunday in an automobile crash and now his family is honoring his legacy.
A dog abandoned at a North Carolina animal shelter after his owners thought he was gay was adopted by an openly gay couple.
The Children’s Hope Alliance announced the sale of 800 acres in Barium Springs to Prestige Acquisitions, LLC as part of planned development.
Credit reporting agencies to wipe out most medical debt, J&J vaccine may have been underestimated, and more COVID news
Equifax, Experian and TransUnion will eliminate billions of dollars from the accounts of consumers who faced unexpected medical bills that they were unable to pay. Plus, a study shows that Johnson & Johnson's vaccine provided lasting immunity at least six months after the shots, and more virus news.
Recent reports from some large U.S. cities indicate dogs are getting sick or dying from a disease normally associated with rats: leptospirosis.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from March 10-16. …
The Orlando Free Fall tower, which opened in December, rises 430 feet as the world’s tallest free-standing drop tower, according to the attraction.
Today, The Tribune continues its 17th annual series of articles looking back at the news and newspaper advertisements from Mooresville’s newsp…
Since 1989, the television and cultural behemoth that is “The Simpsons” has begun every episode with that same opening title sequence with a s…
The content of what students in Iredell-Statesville Schools have available to them in the libraries was the focus for much of Monday’s board m…