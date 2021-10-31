Wonderful Mooresville Location! Beautiful & completely renovated with top of the line updates. Be prepared to be blown away by this gorgeous home. Move in & start enjoying. 5 bedroom & 3 fully renovated bathrooms. Gorgeous state of the art kitchen with NEW cabinets, NEW quartz countertops & all NEW SS appliances. Guest bedroom & bathroom on main level. Huge owners suite on upper level has super nice private bath and large walk in closet. All spare bedrooms are nice size w/good size closets. Home has brand NEW IKO Dynasty roof w/limited lifetime warranty. NEW Goodman HVAC with 10 year parts warranty. NEW windows & NEW vinyl siding, NEW doors. NEW LVP flooring on entire main level of the home. NEW carpet in upper level bedrooms. NEW electric fireplace in great room. Backyard is super private & fully fenced. NEW concrete patio & walking path. Make your plans to come see this awesome home. Award winning Mooresville Graded Schools. Walking distance to downtown Mooresville.
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $425,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Claremont man was killed in a wreck Saturday on N.C. 150 at Pinnacle Lane near Mooresville.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 21-27. L…
- Updated
Seven candidates will vie on the Nov. 2 ballot for two seats on the Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education. Incumbent Greg Whit…
A Mooresville man wanted on warrants from Cabarrus County was arrested Monday after a stop by an Iredell County sheriff’s deputy, Sheriff Darr…
- Updated
The Mooresville Board of Commissioners denied a rezoning request Monday thwarting a developer’s plans to build lakefront condominiums instead …
- Updated
Chloe Elise Welborn was crowned Mooresville Senior High School’s 2021 homecoming queen at the homecoming game. Welborn received the honor on O…
- Updated
A federal jury in Charlotte awarded a former top executive with Novant Health Inc. $10 million on Tuesday after he claimed in a lawsuit that he was fired from his job because he is a white male, court records show.
The Lowe’s YMCA’s Lightning swim team has been selected as the NC Swimming Club of the Year for 2021 Small Team Division. This marks the secon…
Law officers say a Hickory couple was kidnapped and assaulted in Hudson on Tuesday. Eight people have been charged in the attack.