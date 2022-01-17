Well maintained 5 bedroom, 3 full bath home located in the back of Curtis Pond on a quiet and low traffic street. Main floor offers an office, formal dining room, oversized mudroom with built-in lockers and guest room with access to a full bath. The kitchen features granite counters, an oversized island with storage, gas range and a new dishwasher purchased in 2021. Upstairs you will find a large loft and laundry room. Washer and Dryer will remain. Two of the bedrooms share a Jack and Jill bath with private vanities. The fifth bedroom is currently being used as a home gym. The primary bedroom has dual vanities, soaking tub and large walk-in closet. A whole home air scrubber was installed in 2020. The backyard features a privacy fence, new pergola and new hot tub. Mooresville Graded School District *Co-Agent is Owner
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $440,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Iredell County Sheriff's Office confirmed the identity of man who died in a house fire on Tuesday as Walter Christie.
- Updated
An investigation into a fire that claimed one life Tuesday is underway.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Jan. 6-12 Lis…
- Updated
Pictures from a home security system led to the arrest of a Mooresville man on breaking and entering and larceny charges.
Harbor Freight plans to hire up to 30 people as it opens its Statesville location later this spring.
From an early age, Parks Cornelius discovered the value of hard work and helping others, and those traits have been a part of his character al…
- Updated
MOORESVILLE — With just under six minutes to play in the fourth quarter, South Iredell took a timeout to regroup. The scoreboard showed that t…
- Updated
As snow and sleet roll across North Carolina, Gov. Roy Cooper and emergency management officials are scheduled to share an update at noon on i…
Cases of COVID-19 are soaring due to the rapidly spreading Omicron variant. Dr. Malcolm Symes, a family medicine physician with Lake Norman Me…
With time winding down in the fourth quarter, Mooresville’s Thomas Vero lined up a corner three in front of the Blue Devil student section. Wh…