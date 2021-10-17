COMING SOON! Wonderful Mooresville Location! Beautiful & completely renovated with top of the line updates. Be prepared to be blown away by this gorgesous home. Move in & start enjoying. 5 bedroom & 3 fully renovated bathrooms. Gorgeous state of the art kitchen with new cabinets, quartz countertops & all SS appliances. Guest bedroom & bathroom on main level. Huge owners suite on upper level has super nice private bath and large walk in closet. All spare bedroom are nice size w/good size closets.Home has brand new IKO Dynasty roof w/limited lifetime warranty.Goodman Hvac with 10 year parts warranty.New windows & new vinyl siding, new doors. LVP flooring on entire main level of the home.New carpet in upper level bedrooms. New electric fireplace in great room. Backyard is super private & fully fenced.New concrete patio & walking path.Make your plans to come see this awesome home. Call Debi Hepfer Lake Norman Realty to book your tour 704.905.1100
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $449,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Gregg Richardson of Mooresville tried his luck on a Cash 5 ticket and won last Friday’s $263,948 jackpot.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 7-13. Li…
- Updated
Last week, we identified what domestic violence is and dispelled some of the myths surrounding it. Over the past five years, the Mooresville P…
A Turkish woman who stands 7 feet, 0.7 inches tall has been confirmed as the world's tallest living woman by Guinness World Records.
One customer described a fight involving the employee and another man around 7 p.m. Monday.
Candidates running for two seats on the Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education met Wednesday during a forum hosted by the Democ…
A woman was raped by a stranger on a Philadelphia area train in the presence of other riders who a police official said "should have done something."
- Updated
As summer turns to fall at a vineyard, the vines in the field lay bare, waiting to bear their fruit again in the spring, but the wine producti…
- Updated
Cardiologist joins medical group
- Updated
The Iredell County Partnership for Young Children (ICPYC) recently added a book vending machine to the list of early literacy resources it off…