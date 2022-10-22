5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $449,999

Imagine sitting around the fire pit and watching football outside in your own custom built pergola! Walk inside through the sliding glass doors to your open kitchen, perfect for entertaining. Here you will find a large island, breakfast bar, granite countertops, and plenty of storage. The kitchen is open to the large living room with gas fireplace and room for plenty of seating. Down the hall you will find a half bath, dining room, and front room that can be used as an office or more room for entertaining. The downstairs features LVP flooring and the garage is upgraded with epoxy flooring and streamlined storage cabinets. Walk upstairs to the HUGE primary suite with custom walk-in closet. Down the hall you will find 4 more bedrooms and a jack and jill bath. This community features a pool and playground. Great location close to downtown Mooresville and a short drive to Lake Norman. Schedule your showing today!