5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $450,000

Beautifully renovated 2 story home at end of cul-de-sac! All new kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Fresh paint throughout the home. New flooring throughout first floor with new carpet upstairs. Large bonus room that can easily be used as a bedroom. The home offers a great floor plan outside there is a very large flat back yard that's perfect for a pool. Community pool on the water with lake access. This home is meticulous and ready for it's new owners.