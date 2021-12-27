5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $450,000

Charming 2 story house located in Morrison Plantation. It has 5 Bed, 2 1/2 Bath. This home looks brand new, up-fitted with many wonderful features. It has hardwood floor on main, comes with stainless steel appliances and granite counter top. Owner Suite on second level. The landscape is gorgeous and vibrant, filled with tropical plants at both the front and the back of the house. The amenities for this community are: Clubhouse, Pool, Playgrounds, Tennis Court, Walking Trails, and Soccer Field.