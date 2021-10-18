5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $459,900

Remarkably modern home less than .5 miles from Lake Norman. Step inside from the covered front porch and discover all this home has to offer. Downstairs you'll find a large bedroom and full bathroom off of the entry hall. Follow the beautiful wood floors into the dining area and discover the detail trim and trey ceilings. Large living room with gas fireplace takes you into the breakfast nook and then the kitchen. Kitchen features walk-out patio doors, island with farmhouse sink, granite countertops, updated backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in food pantry. Kitchen leads into the mudroom with built-in mud rack which leads to the two car garage. Upstairs you'll find a 2nd living room, two full bathrooms, large laundry room, and four bedrooms with walk-in closets. Master bedroom features double vanity sinks, large garden tub, large walk-in shower, and two large walk-in closets.