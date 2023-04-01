A Beautiful Two Story home with plenty of room , A bedroom with Bath on main level , Nice wood floors on mail level , Granite in spacious kitchen with stainless appliances , Good size Breakfast room and a separate Dining room , Formal living room ( used as an office ) , Great room with fireplace , Large Bonus/Loft Room upstairs , Two Bedrooms , both have Jack n Jill Baths , plus guest bedroom up and one down too , Nice Large Master with Master bath on suite ! Enjoy this back yard with extra patio space for entertaining , grilling , two raised garden beds 's ! Spacious Two car garage ! Very convenient to I-77 at Exit 33 , 36, 42 and downtown Mooresville ! The community is connected to Cornelius park via walking trails ( only ) that has tennis courts , Playground in the neighborhood ,