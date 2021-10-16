Newer home no waitlist! 5 bed 4.5 bath home on 3600± sf. First floor includes formal dining, front sitting, half bath & kitchen opening directly info formal living room. Kitchen features large walk-in pantry, island, double oven, gas cooktop & beautiful granite with tile backsplash. On rear of kitchen there is a hall leading to garage entry & bedroom/full bath. On the rear of the upper floor, you will find the spacious primary bedroom with generous views of the soon-finished green spaces from not only the bedroom, but also from the adjoining bathroom with large soaking tub, dual sinks & enormous walk-in closet. Secondary bedrooms on the front of the home share a hall bath. Final bedroom is en-suite. Bonus room is 400± making it a great home theater with plenty of room to spare. Backyard has 6-foot privacy fence & firepit. Large 2 car garage has an upgraded 220V outlet, perfect for shop space. Community features playground, pool, & soon to be completed walking trails for green spaces.
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $464,100
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Gregg Richardson of Mooresville tried his luck on a Cash 5 ticket and won last Friday’s $263,948 jackpot.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 7-13. Li…
Candidates running for two seats on the Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education met Wednesday during a forum hosted by the Democ…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 30-Oct.…
- Updated
Last week, we identified what domestic violence is and dispelled some of the myths surrounding it. Over the past five years, the Mooresville P…
A Turkish woman who stands 7 feet, 0.7 inches tall has been confirmed as the world's tallest living woman by Guinness World Records.
One customer described a fight involving the employee and another man around 7 p.m. Monday.
If you hoped grocery stores this fall and winter would look like they did in the Before Times, with limitless options in the snack, drink, candy and frozen foods aisles, get ready for some disappointing news.
- Updated
The Iredell County Partnership for Young Children (ICPYC) recently added a book vending machine to the list of early literacy resources it off…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Sept. 23-30. For more information regarding specific plots …