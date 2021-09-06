5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $469,900

Welcome home to this beautiful brick two story home in Cherry Grove. Upon entry, be greeted by great office space with double doors, great for working at home! Open dining room leads to great kitchen for entertaining. Full bedroom and bathroom downstairs, great for guests! Upstairs, has master suite, two secondary bedrooms and hall bathroom. And another large room with additional sitting room great for a bonus room or great 5th bedroom. Backyard is wooded and great for weekend BBQs. Take a tour today!