5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $474,499

This new three-story home features a first-floor formal living and dining room, casual family room and breakfast room, modern kitchen and inviting patio. A loft and bonus room that add shared living space are on the second and third floors. The owners suite and three secondary bedrooms are situated on the second floor, with a fifth bedroom on the third floor.

55 homes destroyed or damaged and 5 tornadoes confirmed in SC this week

