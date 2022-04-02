5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $475,000

The perfect place to call Home. Fabulous Avalon home boasts 5 bedrooms/3 full bathrooms w/large bonus room & sunroom! This spacious open concept floorplan is one of the most versatile for your family. Abundance of upgrades include a fully fenced yard, hardscaping 2019, extended patio w/pavers 2021, hardscaped play area 2021, stone fireplace w/raised hearth, large flat island kitchen plus sunroom just to name a few! Formal dining can be utilized as a home office, due to the additional dining area next to the open concept kitchen. Need a bedroom on the main floor w/full size bathroom? You got it! 2nd level boasts ample room w/main bedroom offering an ensuite glass shower/garden tub & large walk in closet. Oversized bonus is the cherry on top! Laundry room is conveniently located on the second floor next to 4 addt'l generously sized bedrooms. REFRIGERATOR & WASHER/DRYER CONVEY! Your checklist will be 100% complete with this turn key and move in ready home! Schedule your appointment today!