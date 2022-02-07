Move in ready, full brick, 3 level living home on over half acre! Custom kitchen, beautiful master bath with separate shower and jetted tub, finished basement w/bar, office, workout room and full bath. This home is located in the Desirable Downtown Mooresville area and in close proximity to the schools and Bellingham Park which has walking trails, playgrounds, ballfields and more. The incredibly large back yard offers 2 sitting/entertainment areas, including deck overlooking the yard, with a separate pergola below. Yard is open and level and includes very nice chicken coop (chickens do NOT convey) and an extra shed for storage! The oversized 2 car garage is full of storage and counter space great for any hobby. Both HVAC units and Furnace are New in 2021; Soft Close Cabinets and Drawers in Kitchen; New Trampoline and Playset in BackYard convey! Washer and Dryer do not convey.
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $475,000
