Welcome home to this beautiful two story with unfinished basement home in Pecan Hills. Great dedicated office and dining room off foyer lead to open living room and kitchen. Large island makes entertaining a breeze with granite countertops and gas Stainless Steel range! Upstairs, find tons of space with all bedrooms and brand new carpet! Possibilities are endless with the potential in the unfinished basement. Take a tour today!
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $484,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Troutman and Mooresville Police departments are searching for those responsible for breaking into vehicles.
- Updated
A social media threat of violence resulted in increased law enforcement presence at Lake Norman High School Friday morning, but it was determi…
- Updated
Mooresville Graded School District officials and town and Iredell County elected officials helped break ground Wednesday on the new $45.6 mill…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Dec. 2-8. Lis…
A cyber tip concerning images of child pornography led to the arrest of a Mooresville man, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.
"If you're on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid off," Better.com CEO Vishal Garg said on a Zoom webinar last week.
- Updated
NEW YORK (AP) — Peter Jackson's Beatles documentary “Get Back” runs for nearly eight hours and the only real criticism you can make is that it doesn't last longer. For dabblers and other newcomers, it's a prime introduction. For the Beatles fanatic, and we are a vast and obsessive community, every moment offers some kind of revelation or random pleasure, along with glimpses of what was to come and what might have been.
A crash involving an electric scooter and a pickup truck killed one person on River Highway near the Catawba-Iredell line Tuesday evening.
- Updated
Three people are facing drug charges after a nearly four-month investigation into the distribution of ecstasy in Iredell County, said Iredell …
Chetola Resort once again welcomes folks to its drive-thru tour known as the Festival of Lights. The display includes close to 30,000 lights t…