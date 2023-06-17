Welcome to 134 Cape Cod Way! This exceptional home is a stunning example of modern contemporary architecture that is certain to impress. Located on nearly a full acre within The Point at Trump National Golf Club, this home offers almost 9000 square feet of flawlessly designed living space. The attention to detail in every aspect of the home is truly remarkable, creating a perfect environment for living and entertaining. From the impressive work of art staircase to the incredible backyard oasis, this home has everything you could ever hope for in lakefront living. A large, calm water cove with minimal boat traffic that is perfect for lake lounging, swimming, and paddle boarding and The Point Tavern and Clubhouse are only minutes away by boat. The exceptional quality, style, and location of this home speak for themselves. Don't miss out on the opportunity to make this masterpiece your own - schedule your showing today!
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $5,000,000
